IMF Chief Lagarde lauds Dr Reza Baqir on telephone call with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The inside story of what went during Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the lawmakers belonging to PTI and allied parties has surfaced.



The prime minister briefed the lawmakers about the new appointments at key posts in government's finance team on Monday.

Dr Reza Baqir of IMF was appointed as Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Shabbar Zaidi was posted as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue as part of major reshuffle at the top after Dr Hafeez Sheikh’s appointment as finance adviser.



PM Imran Khan informed the lawmakers that IMF Chief Christine Lagarde telephoned him and spoke high of Dr Reza Baqir’s professional credentials, who was heading IMF mission in Egypt.

Lagarde told me that Reza Baqir is the best officer, the PM said.

PM Imran said other IMF officials also commend his expertise as an economist.