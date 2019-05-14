close
Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 14, 2019

Bilawal criticizes NAB again in his latest tweet

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 14, 2019

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticized and ridiculed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in his latest tweet on Tuesday.

He tweeted in Roman Urdu, saying: “Yeh jo NABgardi hai, is kay peechay ham jantay kon hain. 3 naslon say inkay maqabla kartay aien hain, ab nahi ruknay walay”.


Meanwhile, his spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the PPP chairman will appear before NAB on May 17.

Bilawal had last appeared before NAB on March 20, where he was grilled in three corruption cases.

