Veena Malik speaks out in support of Shahid Afridi over daughters remarks

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has come forward in support of former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi after his “misogynist” remarks.



Shahid Afridi batted away accusations of misogyny this week as critics lashed out at the cricket star´s admission that he refuses to let his daughters play outdoor sports.

The remarks were just the latest controversy stemming from Afridi´s tell-all autobiography -- "Game Changer" -- released in Pakistan and India last week.

"It´s for social and religious reasons that I´ve made this decision regarding my daughters not competing in public sporting activities and their mother agrees with me," wrote Afridi.

"The feminists can say what they want; as a conservative Pakistani father, I´ve made my decision," he added.

Veena Malik while commenting on Shahid Afridi’s tweet, says “Role Model For All of us... This is how daughters should be Raised and protected...Respect for LaLa”

"I don´t judge anyone or meddle in people´s life," Afridi tweeted on Sunday.

"I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be. My daughters are very precious to me! My life revolves around them."

Afridi retired from professional cricket in 2016 but he continues to be a mainstay on Pakistani television, frequently starring in commercials while also attending high-profile sporting events.