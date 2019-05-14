Cabinet approves tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to tax Amnesty Scheme.

After cabinet's approval, the new scheme would be implemented through promulgation of a Presidential Ordinance.

According to Geo News, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the cabinet during which it was briefed on the scheme.

President Arif Alvi is expected to promulgate the ordinance today.

According to sources, the new scheme proposes different tax rates for those declaring their assets by June, September and December this year.



Moreover, the cabinet meeting also discuses overall political and economic situation of the country.

It was also expected to discuss the $6 billion dollars package finalized with International Monetary Fund.