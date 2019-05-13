Two martyred, several injured in Quetta IED blast

Quetta: At least six people including police personnel sustained injured in IED (Improvised explosive device) blast In Quetta’s Satellite Town.



The IED exploded close to police van near a mosque during Namaz-e-Taraveeh in Mini Market of Satellite Town.

Geo News citing rescue sources reported that at least two people were martyred and 11 people including police personnel were injured in the explosion.

Two vehicles were damaged in the blast.

Police, FC and other LEAs have reached on the site of the explosion and the injured are being rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.