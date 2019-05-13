National Assembly passes 26th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019 unanimously

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Monday adopted the ‘The 26th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ unanimously.



The bill moved by MNA Mohsin Dawar and 288 lawmakers voted in favour of the Constitutional Amendment, while none voted against the bill.

Under this amendment the seats of tribal districts in NA will retain at 12 while their seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been increased to 24 from 16.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his appreciation over the consensus between all parties on recommendations for the bill.

He said the 26th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2019 would not only increase the number of National and Provincial Assembly seats for merged areas but it would also give them more representation.