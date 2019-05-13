close
Mon May 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 13, 2019

Gwadar PC attack: Pakistan Navy's Shaheed Muhammad Abbas Khan laid to rest

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 13, 2019

KARACHI: Shaheed Muhammad Abbas Khan of Pakistan Navy has been laid to rest in his ancestral village Haripur with full military honour, Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Shaheed Muhammad Abbas embraced Shahadat while fighting the militants during counter terrorism action against the terrorists who stormed PC hotel Gwadar.

Personnel of Pakistan Navy laid floral wreath at the tomb of the Shaheed on behalf of Naval Chief Admiral Zaffar Mehmood Abbasi.

In his message, the Naval Chief lauded the sacrifices of martyrs for the defence of the country.

