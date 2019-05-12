NAB summons Asif Zardari on May 16

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on May 16 in connection with an inquiry, Geo News reported on Sunday.



According to the TV channel, the investigators have made a headway in the fake accounts case.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that the former president of the country has been summoned in connection with Harish and Company case.

The report said the company is the front company of Park Lane company.

The NAB has alleged that the company had taken a contract from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh government for water supply but no work was done on the project and funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House, causing a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer.



Zardari was also summoned last week in the Harish and Company case.

He had sought 15 day time due to his court appearances and other engagements.

The bail which Asif Zardari was granted by Islamabad High Court is due to expire on May 15.