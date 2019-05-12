Mother’s Day 2019: ‪'Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mother'

International Mother’s Day is being observed across Pakistan and elsewhere in the world today with great enthusiasm and love.

The International Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May paying tributes and gratitude to the mothers around the world.

It is a time to appreciate mothers and motherly figures, conveying gratitude for the hardships born in child-rearing.

On this day, people send flowers and present Mother’s Day cakes, cards, mugs, sweets and other gifts to their mothers as a sign of affection.

The social media is full tributes to the motherhood with people, celebrities sharing pictures of their mothers and telling their stories how hard they have worked throughout their lives to make things possible for them.







