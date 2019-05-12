close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 12, 2019

Mother’s Day 2019: ‪'Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mother'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 12, 2019

International Mother’s Day is being observed across Pakistan and elsewhere in the world today with great enthusiasm and love.

The International Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May paying tributes and gratitude to the mothers around the world.

It is a time to appreciate mothers and motherly figures, conveying gratitude for the hardships born in child-rearing.

On this day, people send flowers and present Mother’s Day cakes, cards, mugs, sweets and other gifts to their mothers as a sign of affection.

The social media is full tributes to the motherhood with people, celebrities sharing pictures of their mothers and telling their stories how hard they have worked throughout their lives to make things possible for them.

View this post on Instagram

Death has always been something I viewed as an inevitable part of life. I subconsciously always kept myself prepared for it , so when the time came sooner or later I could brace myself for the loss of a love one. Oddly enough it helped when that time came sooner.. rather than later.. Also they say you're never prepared for death and it's true but I'm glad I got to say goodbye and spend my undivided time with my mother in her last year. I never thought I'd write public posts about her . But it's hard not to honor, remember and talk about such a wonderful being. Her high spirits and electric energy. Her hearty uninhibited laughter. Her integrity her stamina, her generosity and pure heart. She has shaped every iota of my being. Kept my feet on the ground but encouraged me to reach for the skies at the same time. Taught me compassion and respect for all people, things and values. Instilled a strong sense of humility and gratitude in me. Reminded me to never lose touch with the inner child, and drove home the essence of being straightforward and honest as much as possible. She rubbed off on everyone whose path she crossed. The stories the gratitude the love and memories random people share with me every now and then is heartwarming. Thank you for always remembering her too. 2 years today,

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on

View this post on Instagram

God could not be everywhere so he created mothers a mothers love is unconditional and Everlasting. A salute to all mothers around the world if you weren’t there then neither would we be! ️There’s no greater joy then seeing my kids enjoying being with my ma their “Daado”, from holding my hand to holding theirs. One thing that Moms do best is to be there for us, when we need them. But now, as we are here and they are back home, it’s time to #XoomAGiftToMom. So, this #MothersDay I, with my friends at @Xoom, want to help you make Mother’s Day more special for you. I’m giving away 10, $25 passes for Cineplex. And if your mom’s back home, you can use @Xoom to help her buy movie tickets, instantly. How to Enter: 1.Post a picture of you and your mom 2.Tag @thealikazmi and @Xoom 3.Use #XoomAGiftToMom and #Xoom That's it! The winners will be randomly chosen on May 13. #Ad #Sponsored #xoommoneytransfer

A post shared by Ali Kazmi (@thealikazmi) on



Latest News

More From Pakistan