Traditional Khajla, pheni shops most profitable in Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: During the holy month of Ramzan, citizens all across the country are making their way to their local shops for traditional crispy ‘pheni’ and ‘khajla’ to made Sehri meal more delightful and special.

Khajla is similar to a hard poori and is larger in size, while Pheni is fried vermicelli.

Both are made with wheat and are considered as the perfect morning meal for summer fasting.

According to citizens, there is no concept of Ramzan without khajla and pheni.

Anser Shah, a citizen standing on shop, commented that consuming khajla and pheni during sehri will quench the thrust in this hot summer season this Ramzan.

Ramzan was around the corner and he had khajla and pheni on top of his shopping list for his family, said another citizen Shahid Zia.

‘Khajla, pheni are our traditional items.’

It is a kind of vermicelli consumed with milk and sugar, said a housewife Sofia Iman.

A vendor said that these two are the top selling items in the month of Ramzan as people prefer to eat them in sehri.

Served during sehri, both are considered to give extra energy while being light on the stomach, shopkeeper Hanan Ahmad said.

A Shopkeeper Ahmad Raza said, Khajla and pheni can be bought at the rate of Rs250 to Rs450 per kg.

The items made with desi ghee are also available at many shops and it’s more expensive than the khajla and pheni processed in ghee, he added.