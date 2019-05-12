Fact check: Shabbar Zaidi has no social media account

ISLAMABAD: Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has clarified that he doesn’t have any social media account and the twitter account circulating on internet with his name is fake.

The statement from the new chairman came after some unscrupulous elements created fake social media account and released statement.



Zaidi has advised the people to always validate the information appearing on any mass medium which is associated with him.

He also cautioned the social media users not to follow fake social media account being run on twitter with his name.