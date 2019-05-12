PM Imran thanks donors for giving record Rs20cr for cancer hospital

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked all the donors at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust fundraising iftar dinner on Saturday for breaking all previous records by donating Rs200 million.

All Zakat donations are only used to give free treatment to the cancer patients in the hospital, he said in a late night tweet.

No system in the world can work without punishment-and-reward mechanism, he said, addressing the Iftar dinner and fund raising ceremony at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore. He said unless government hospitals are improved people cannot avail better healthcare facilities.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to improve public health institutions by implementing reward and punishment system and hiring better qualified health professionals. He said no obstruction will be tolerated in this regard.

Imran Khan said government hospitals would be brought at par with standards of private hospitals.

Prime Minister paid rich tributes to services of Dr Faisal Sultan and his team for leading Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to an international institution successfully.

He said free treatment is provided to 75 to 80 percent of patients at the hospital. Imran Khan said the culture will be installed in government hospitals of Pakistan too.