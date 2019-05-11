FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi denies having any Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman FBR, Shabbar Zaidi here on Saturday clarified that he doesn’t have any social media account on twitter and the twitter account circulating with his name is fake.



The newly appointed Chairman FBR has cautioned the people not to follow fake social media account being run on Twitter with his name.

He also advised the people to always validate the information appearing on any mass medium which is associated with him.