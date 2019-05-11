close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Three terrorists storm five-star hotel in Gwadar, operation underway

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

Quetta: Three heavily armed terrorists have stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar, police have confirmed.

Police also confirmed exchange of fire near the hotel.

Police and FC personnel have reached to control the situation.

Zahor Ahmed Buledi, provincial information minister Balochistan has claimed that all the people in the hotel have been evacuated safely while operation against militants was underway.

The minister added that security forces launched timely action against the militants.

Sources said around 5:15 PM, three terrorists entered in the hotel with rocket launcher and heavy weapons.

Latest News

More From Pakistan