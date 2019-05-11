Three terrorists storm five-star hotel in Gwadar, operation underway

Quetta: Three heavily armed terrorists have stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar, police have confirmed.



Police also confirmed exchange of fire near the hotel.

Police and FC personnel have reached to control the situation.

Zahor Ahmed Buledi, provincial information minister Balochistan has claimed that all the people in the hotel have been evacuated safely while operation against militants was underway.

The minister added that security forces launched timely action against the militants.

Sources said around 5:15 PM, three terrorists entered in the hotel with rocket launcher and heavy weapons.

