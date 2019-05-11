close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Moon-sighting App to be launched soon, announces Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Lunar Calendar will be ready by 15th of Ramzan.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry also announced to launch moon-sighting application soon.

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say there was issue of sighting moon, therefore, he has tasked his team to develop a moon-sighting App where anyone can see the crescent.

Fawad Chaudhry also invited the Ulema to see his overall work.

He proposed Grade 14-16 jobs for Imams of the mosque, saying the State should provide job to clerics and it will end monopoly of a specific group besides brining discipline.

Latest News

More From Pakistan