Moon-sighting App to be launched soon, announces Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Lunar Calendar will be ready by 15th of Ramzan.



Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Fawad Chaudhry also announced to launch moon-sighting application soon.

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say there was issue of sighting moon, therefore, he has tasked his team to develop a moon-sighting App where anyone can see the crescent.

Fawad Chaudhry also invited the Ulema to see his overall work.

He proposed Grade 14-16 jobs for Imams of the mosque, saying the State should provide job to clerics and it will end monopoly of a specific group besides brining discipline.