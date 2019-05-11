close
Sat May 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Pakistan Railways likely to increase AC coach fares

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

Increase in AC coach fares  in the offing 

Karachi: The Pakistan Railways has decided to  increase AC coach fares form 4 to 10 percent and a notification is expected to be issued soon.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported the Railways would raise the fare of  AC coaches up to 10 percent.

The sources said fares of economy class would remain unchanged.

The sources said the decision to increase the fares have been taken after the government hiked petrol prices earlier this month.

The report comes just weeks after the Railways increased fares of all the classes.

 Fare of Greenline (Karachi to Islamabad) was increased from Rs5,000 to Rs 7000. 

