Pakistan Railways likely to increase AC coach fares

Karachi: The Pakistan Railways has decided to increase AC coach fares form 4 to 10 percent and a notification is expected to be issued soon.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported the Railways would raise the fare of AC coaches up to 10 percent.

The sources said fares of economy class would remain unchanged.

The sources said the decision to increase the fares have been taken after the government hiked petrol prices earlier this month.

The report comes just weeks after the Railways increased fares of all the classes.



Fare of Greenline (Karachi to Islamabad) was increased from Rs5,000 to Rs 7000.

