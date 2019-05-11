close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Petroleum minister reviews pace of drilling activities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

KARACHI:  Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar visited the offshore Indus G-Block  Kekra-I to review pace of drilling activities on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, they appreciated the drilling pace which has entered its final phase.

Also read:  Final phase of drilling at Kekra-1 continues

The offshore drilling is a joint venture of ENI, Exxon Mobil, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, which is being carried out at estimated exploration cost of 75 million dollars.

This newspaper on Monday reported that   the drilling at Kekra-1 well in G-bloc, Pakistan’s ultra-deep sea has been resumed  after a long pause of over almost 23 days and entered the final phase by reaching the depth of 5,148 meters and will reach at the required depth of 5,460 meters within days


Latest News

More From Pakistan