Petroleum minister reviews pace of drilling activities

KARACHI: Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar visited the offshore Indus G-Block Kekra-I to review pace of drilling activities on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, they appreciated the drilling pace which has entered its final phase.

The offshore drilling is a joint venture of ENI, Exxon Mobil, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, which is being carried out at estimated exploration cost of 75 million dollars.

This newspaper on Monday reported that the drilling at Kekra-1 well in G-bloc, Pakistan’s ultra-deep sea has been resumed after a long pause of over almost 23 days and entered the final phase by reaching the depth of 5,148 meters and will reach at the required depth of 5,460 meters within days



