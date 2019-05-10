Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi takes over as Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq as Commander Pakistan Fleet

Karachi: Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi and Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq took over as Commander Pakistan Fleet in separate ceremonies held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard and PNS BAHADUR today.



Upon assumption of command, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi now the Commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi. Whereas, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq is now the Operational Commander of Pakistan Navy’s Fleet including Ships, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), Submarines and Aviation units.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of Sword of Honour, the Admiral has an illustrious career with wide ranging experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BADR, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Commander18th Destroyer squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

His distinguished Staff appointments include Director Naval Operations, Principle Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Director General Naval Intelligence, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters and Chief Naval Overseer (China).

He is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

Prior assuming the Command as Commander Karachi, the Admiral was serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet. Upon assumption of command, the newly appointed Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Mazar-e-Quaid, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq also joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BABUR, Commanding Officer PNS KHAIBAR, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Director General Naval Intelligence and Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron.

He has also commanded Combined Task Force-150. His distinguished Staff appointments include Deputy Director Naval Warfare and Operational Plans, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Plans), Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq has also served as Army & Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Paris. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan and National Order of Merit by the Government of France. Before assuming the Command as the Commander Pakistan Fleet, the Admiral was serving as Commander Karachi.

During the Change of Command ceremonies, the Admirals were presented with Guard of Honour and were introduced to the Commanding Officers of units under their respective Commands.

The ceremonies were attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and Navy civilians.