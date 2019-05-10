close
Fri May 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 10, 2019

Lists of mobile phone registration facilities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 10, 2019

Mobile phone registration

Mobile Devices registration facility is available in various cities and towns across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued lists of franchises of designated mobile operators where the facility is available. 

The list contains names of franchises, complete addresses, franhise IDs, cities/districts/tehsils and regions

Telenor


Ufone

Jazz


Zong



