Two Chinese men, three Pakistani women arrested from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday took two Chinese men and three Pakistani women into custody from Islamabad International Airport.

The FIA said the Chinese men were allegedly smuggling the Pakistani women to China in the guise of married couples.

The agency said suspects are also allegedly involved in the smuggling of human organs.

The FIA had launched a crackdown after some Pakistani women reported that they were trapped into fake marriages by Chinese nationals. Over 20 Chinese and Pakistani agents have been taken into custody during raids from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Islamabad.



Commenting on the reports, Chinese Embassy on Friday said, “If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side to crack down on it according to Pakistani laws.”

The Ministry of Public Security of China sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side, the statement said.