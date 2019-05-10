Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 10-05-2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time, according to Met Office on Friday.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Kalat, Makran, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during today evening/night.



Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh during day time. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand divisions and Kashmir. Dust-thunderstorm/drizzle occurred in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Mangla 04, Jhelum 02, Chakwal 01, Sargodha (City), Sialkot (A/P, City), Joharabad, Jhang, D.G Khan, Bhakkar, Islamabad (AP) Trace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01, Rawalakot Trace, Balochistan: Barkhan, Nukkundi Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar 45°C, Jaccobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalnagar Sibbi & Padidan 44°C.