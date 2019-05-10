PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of Mother and Child hospital today in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform groundbreaking of 400-bed state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi today.

Addressing a press conference at under construction hospital here on Thursday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that an advanced health facility equipped with latest gadgets along with 400 beds would be established in the city.

He said that recently the hospital had 11 most operation theaters which would be enhanced to 17. The construction of the hospital was inaugurated on April 8, 2005 but not completed so far.

Sheikh Rashid said that there is a dire need to make the Mother and Child Hospital functional as soon as possible to end the rush on three government hospitals. The three hospitals are not in a position to accommodate more patients,” he added.

“The minister was hopeful that the new hospitals will be made functional as soon as possible,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who directed to initiate Mother and Child Hospital project in the best interest of the public.