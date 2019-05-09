Karachi: Entry of rickshaws, taxis to be banned after 15 Ramzan on Tariq Road

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Karachi Javed Ali Mahar on Thursday directed the officials concerned to ban the entrance of auto-rickshaw and taxis on Tariq Road after Ramzan 15 following the increased traffic flow for Eid shopping.

He also held a meeting with representatives of Tariq Road traders’ association and discussed matters pertaining to smooth flow of traffic on the road during Ramzan.

DIGP Traffic after hearing the issues of traders, directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-Traffic) East to hold meetings with traders and ensure resolution to their concerns including the issue of parking so that masses visiting Tariq Road for shopping may not face traffic jams.