Thu May 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 09-05-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 09, 2019

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office on Thursday.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.


