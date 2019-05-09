Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 09-05-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office on Thursday.
However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.
