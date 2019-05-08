‘Harvard Club of Pakistan’ delegation meets PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said youth were asset of the country and without their full participation, the journey towards development could not be completed.



He was talking to a delegation of Harvard Club of Pakistan, which called on him here at the Prime Minister Office.

The delegation headed by Muhammad Ali Nekokara included Nadia Navewala, Kamran Kamal, Afan Karim Kunid, Pir Saad Ahsanudin and Aftab Haidar. Senator Faisal Javed was also present in the meeting.

Members of the delegation presented various suggestions and recommendations to the prime minister about bringing improvement in the economy, criminal justice system, energy sector, improvement in logistics, reforms in education system, highlighting the country and national character and introducing tourism at international level etcetera.

Appreciating recommendations of the delegation, the prime minister said youth were the real asset of the country and expressed satisfaction over their full understanding of the problems being faced by the country.

The prime minister welcomed various suggestions presented by the youth for the resolution of problems.