Pakistani girl approaches court against Chinese husband

GUJRANWALA: A Pakistani girl reached a local court to revoke her nikah with her Chinese husband here on Wednesday.

The girl, named Rabeea, who was married to a Chinese man, ran away from China after reportedly being tortured by her husband.

She filed the case for dissolution of marriage at the court of senior civil judge Shabana Hameed.

In her petition, she stated that her wedding with a Chinese man, named Zhang Su Chan on January 1, 2019.

She said that after she went to her husband’s home in China, she was continuously beaten and tortured by him.

However, she approached the police through Pakistani Embassy and succeeded in returning Gujranwala with the help of the police.