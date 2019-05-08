Data Darbar blast: Security on high alert in Rawalpindi after Lahore attack

RAWALPINDI: The security has been put on high alert in the city after Lahore attack to avert any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO), Ahsan Abbas has directed the authorities concerned to further enhance the security of Bazaars, mosques, Imambargahs, worship places and other sensitive places of the district.

As many as 25 special police check posts had been set up to ensure security of the citizens, he added.

The spokesman said, Elite Force patrolling had been enhanced in the city while commandos had also been deployed along with police personnel at special check posts.

The security has been tightened at outer and inner check posts of the city.

Strict checking of the vehicles at the entry points has been started.