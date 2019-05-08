PIA announces extra flights for Saudi Arabia during Ramzan

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines have announced extra flights to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrims.

The national carrier will start extra flights from 10th May, which will continue till 23rd May to facilitate intending pilgrims from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The PIA spokesperson said the airline is increasing the number of flights considering rise in demand of flights for Saudi Arabia.

Every year in Ramzan, thousands of Pakistanis visit Mecca and Madina for Umrah and the rush to the holy cities increases in the last 10 days of the month.