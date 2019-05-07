Nawaz Sharif returns to jail as bail expires

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to jail late on Tuesday following the expiry of his six-week bail in a corruption case.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived at the prison in a rally attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Malik, Javed Hashmi and other prominent party leaders and workers.

His nephew, Hamza Shehbaz, drove him to jail, while his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz - who has recently made party's vice president - also accompanied him.

Maryam Nawaz, who was leading the "solidarity march" from the Sharif's residence in Jati Umra to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, was expected to address the rally but she did not speak.

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at various points across the city to join the rally.

Earlier in a video message, shared by Maryam Nawazon on Twitter, Nawaz said: "I am thankful to my workers… I thank Zinda dilan-e-Lahore who accompanied me."

"The dark night of injustice will end,” the former PM added.

In his message to the workers, Sharif said: "I know they understand why I am being punished."

A large number of PML-N workers and leaders gathered outside his Jati Umra residence and accompanied their leader to the jail.



Nawaz Sharif was granted six weeks of bail to get medical treatment, which expired on Tuesday, May 7.

