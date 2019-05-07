close
Tue May 07, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Nawaz Sharif returns to jail as bail expires

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif  returned to jail late on Tuesday following the expiry of his six-week bail in a corruption case.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif  arrived at the prison in a rally attended by  Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Malik, Javed Hashmi and other prominent party leaders and workers.  

His nephew, Hamza Shehbaz, drove him to jail, while his daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz - who  has recently made party's vice president - also accompanied him.

 Maryam Nawaz,  who was leading the "solidarity march" from the Sharif's residence in Jati Umra to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, was expected to address the rally but she did not speak.

A large number of party leaders and workers  gathered at various points across the city to  join the rally.

Earlier in a video message, shared by Maryam  Nawazon on Twitter, Nawaz said: "I am thankful to my workers… I thank Zinda dilan-e-Lahore who accompanied me." 

"The dark night of injustice will end,” the former PM added. 

 In his message to the workers,  Sharif  said: "I know they understand why I am being punished."

A large number of PML-N workers and leaders gathered outside his Jati Umra residence and accompanied their leader to the jail.

Nawaz Sharif was granted six weeks of bail to get medical treatment, which expired on Tuesday, May 7.

