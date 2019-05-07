COAS Gen Bajwa visits Central Ordnance Depot

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.



The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the depot, handling vast range of specialised equipment and clothing items for Army.

He appreciated the COD in reducing the burden on national exchequer by revival of obsolete equipment and safeguarding stocks for optimum use.

Chief of Logistics Staff, Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi accompanied the COAS.