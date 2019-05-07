close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
May 7, 2019

COAS Gen Bajwa visits Central Ordnance Depot

Pakistan

APP
Tue, May 07, 2019

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the depot, handling vast range of specialised equipment and clothing items for Army.

He appreciated the COD in reducing the burden on national exchequer by revival of obsolete equipment and safeguarding stocks for optimum use.

Chief of Logistics Staff, Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi accompanied the COAS.

Latest News

More From Pakistan