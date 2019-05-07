Nawaz departs from Jati Umra for Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has left his residence along with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz for the Kot Lakhpat Jail.



His six-week bail, given by the Supreme Court for his medical treatment, is expiring today.



He was released from jail on March 27 after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

A large number of PML-N workers and supporters have gathered at various points in Lahore and will join the procession.

In an interesting twist of events today, the Kot Lakhpat jail administration reached Jati Umra just before iftar to arrest Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI government and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The selected prime minster is jealous of people’s love with Nawaz Sharif, who is their true leader”, she added.

Sending police to Jati Umra is evidence that the rulers are nervous, Aurangzeb further added.

PML-N Information Secretary Punjab, Azma Zahid Bukhari, said Nawaz Sharif would go to jail from his Jati Umra (Raiwind) residence after Iftar in his car, to be driven by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.



Almost all central and provincial leaders of the party would also join him there or at different places along the route. She said the party leadership has asked workers to gather outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail at 7:30 pm after Iftar.

Besides, several leaders would also bring workers from different parts of the city to give a warm send-off to Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail.