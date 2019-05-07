PM Imran meets Asad Umar, convinces him to rejoin cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar may rejoin Federal Cabinet soon after his meeting with PM Imran Khan today, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Quoting unnamed sources, the TV channel said that the meeting with the prime minister is a part of efforts to bring Umar back into the cabinet and he will be taking oath soon.



Asad Umar quit last month as finance minister after PM Imran Khan asked him to take portfolio of petroleum, which he refused and opted to step down.

Later on, Dr Hafeez Sheikh was tasked with the responsibility of running the affairs of finance.