Members of committee to finalize calendar for Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitar, Eid-ul-Azha announced

ISLAMABAD: :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Hussain has constituted a five-member committee to finalize the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azaha and Muharram for the next five years.

An office memorandum said the committee would indicates the dates with 100 percent accuracy

Dr Muhamamd Tariq Masood, Joint Scientific Adviser (IL) MoST, would be the convener and one of the member of the panel.



Other members are:

2-Waqar Ahmad, Lecturer, Meteorology Department , CUI, Islamabad.

3-Nadeem Faisal, Deputy Director Meteorology Department

4-Abu Nasan, Deputy Director Meteorology Department

5-Ghulam Murtaza, DCM , SUPARCO, Islamabad.





The minister on Sunday said the committee would put an end to controversies about moon sighting that emerge every year.

His statement, however, also created a controversies with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman criticizing the minister.