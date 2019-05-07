close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Members of committee to finalize calendar for Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitar, Eid-ul-Azha announced

Tue, May 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Hussain has constituted a  five-member committee  to  finalize the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr,  Eid-ul-Azaha and Muharram for the next five years.

An office memorandum said the committee   would indicates the dates with  100 percent accuracy 

Dr Muhamamd Tariq Masood, Joint Scientific Adviser (IL) MoST, would be the convener and one of the member of the panel.

Other members are: 

2-Waqar Ahmad, Lecturer, Meteorology Department  , CUI, Islamabad.

3-Nadeem Faisal, Deputy Director Meteorology Department 

4-Abu Nasan, Deputy Director Meteorology Department 

5-Ghulam Murtaza, DCM , SUPARCO, Islamabad.

   


The minister on Sunday said the committee would put an end to controversies about moon sighting that emerge every year.

His statement, however, also created a controversies with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman criticizing the minister.  

