Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 07-05-2019

Karachi: Weather forecasters say mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

The Met Office has predicted "very hot in south Punjab and Sindh". "Dust raising winds/gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon," it said in a statement.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 48°C, Dadu 47°C, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, R.Y.Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mithi & Moenjodaro 45°C.