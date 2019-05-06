Bilawal, Zardari strongly oppose IMF's Reza Baqir's appointment as governor State Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday criticized the government’s decision of appointing Reza Baqir as the new chief of State Bank of Pakistan.

As per reports by Geo News’ chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grave concern over the sudden appointments of finance minister, chairman FBR and governor SBP adding that it the country is comprising on economic independence.

“Now IMF will be making decisions for the finance minister, FBR chief and the governor of State Bank,” he stated.

“When we went to IMF we had fought for the public. IMF is in need of Pakistan as much as we need them,” he added.

He went on to state that “Pervez Musharraf had handed over an empty economy to the PPP government, which went against IMF to create jobs for the public whereas the current government is complying to every demand put forth by IMF.”

Moreover, he questioned whether the law permits the appointment of an IMF official as the governor of State Bank.

On the other hand, co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his discontentment at the situation during a conversation with media.

Asked whether he was consulted over the change of chairmanship of PAC, Zardari responded that “They must have consulted Khursheed Shah, why would they consult me?”