PM Imran announces launch of new revolutionary municipal system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday unveiled a new plan of municipal system while revealing the measures which will be taken subsequent to a legislation of the new local bodies system.

Addressing the media, at the federal capital on Monday, the premier revealed that a panchayat in Punjab will have direct elections while mayors in metropolises will also be elected directly.

He went on to state that cities are continuously deteriorating and are turning to ruins with facilities also diminishing.

“In Punjab 22,000 Panchayats will be handed Rs40 billion worth of funds,” he stated.

Furthermore, he added that Karachi’s worsening state ‘cannot get fixed till cities gather their money,’ adding that the government will be bringing forth a revolutionary municipal system.