close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
May 6, 2019

Pakistan expresses grief over Russian passenger plane crash

Pakistan

APP
Mon, May 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Monday expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and injuries during an emergency landing by a Russian airliner on Sunday.

The people and the Government of Pakistan expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, a statement issued here said.

Pakistan stood with the people of Russian Federation in this hour of grief, it added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan