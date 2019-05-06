Pakistan expresses grief over Russian passenger plane crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Monday expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and injuries during an emergency landing by a Russian airliner on Sunday.
The people and the Government of Pakistan expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, a statement issued here said.
Pakistan stood with the people of Russian Federation in this hour of grief, it added.
