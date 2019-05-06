FIA arrests 8 Chinese involved in marrying Pakistani girls, forcing them into prostitution in China

LAHORE: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has detained as many as eight Chinese accused of forcing young girls from Pakistan in prostitution after marrying them allegedly.



The gang was taken under arrest after FIA conducted a rigorous operation on the orders of Director General Bashir Memon, said spokesman FIA Jameel Meo.

Meo further added that the investigative agency raided a local housing society near Lahore airport, under the supervision of Director Zone II Rustam Chauhan.

The eight detainees have been accused of marrying innocent young girls from Pakistan, later forcing them to work as sex workers in China.