Sun May 05, 2019
Pakistan

May 6, 2019

Bilawal slams govt for registering 'fake cases' against PPP activists

Mon, May 06, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday condemned the government for implicating PPP workers in fake cases after they protested its decision to increase petrol prices.

He said that the increase would impact every section of life and inflation would further escalate.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, through authoritarian and tyrant actions, has proved itself a shadow government of dictators.

He said that it looks the government has finalised preparations for inflicting state atrocities onto the protests ensuing against unbearable inflation in the country.

The PPP chairman went on to say said the “absconder and unmanned puppet Prime Minister ” is now fully bent upon depriving the people of their just democratic right of protest. He said that “the government drowned in sheer vengeance and hate has also booked a late jiyala in fake cases”.

He asked the “ineligible” PM that instead of implicating jiyalas in fake cases, he should tender an unconditional apology to the people for “speaking lies”.

He further demanded that all fake cases registered against workers in Multan, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur be immediately withdrawn.

