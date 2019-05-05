Eight dead as van catches fire near Al-Qadir University in Jhelum

RAWALPINDI: At least seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries as a van carrying 16 passengers caught fire at GT Road near Al-Qadir University in Jhelum late on Sunday.

As per details, the van, which was on its way from Lahore to Rawalpindi, caught fire at GT road, which was caused by a short circuit or due to the leakage in gas slander.

The sad incident took place near Taraki Toll Plaza Sohawa, Jhelum district, where the Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University earlier on the day.

