Sun May 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 5, 2019

Eight dead as van catches fire near Al-Qadir University in Jhelum

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 05, 2019

RAWALPINDI: At least seven people were killed and several others sustained  injuries as  a van carrying 16 passengers   caught fire at GT Road near Al-Qadir University in Jhelum late on Sunday.

As per details, the van, which was on its way from Lahore to Rawalpindi, caught fire  at GT road, which was caused by a short circuit  or due to the leakage in gas slander.

The sad incident took place  near  Taraki Toll Plaza Sohawa, Jhelum district, where the  Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University earlier on   the day.

