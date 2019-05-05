Islamabad's female fruit seller gifted furnished house by UAE Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Hamd Ubaid Ibrahim in a kind gesture towards a female fruit seller gifted her a furnished house on Saturday to ease her struggles.

The fruit seller named Yasmeen in the federal capital’s Golrah area had racked up eyeballs on social media last year for her struggle to make ends meet after her husband passed away after which she had to take care of the cart full of fruits he left behind.

Owing to the little earnings and her struggles, Yasmeen was facing eviction for not being able to pay the rent after which she had appealed for help, that is when Ambassador Ibrahim stepped in to offer a hand of support.

Yasmeen was given a fully-furnished house in Islamabad by the UAE Embassy which led to her absolute elation over her problems finally getting resolved.