close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 5, 2019

Election schedule for 16 seats of KP Assembly to be announced on Monday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce  schedule for sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from  tribal districts on Monday.

According to electoral body,  the people of the tribal districts have been asked to know about status of their registration as voter by sending number of their computerized national identity card in a text message to 8300.

The district election commission offices will remain open today (Sunday) for rectification in the registration of voters

Latest News

More From Pakistan