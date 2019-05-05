Election schedule for 16 seats of KP Assembly to be announced on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce schedule for sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from tribal districts on Monday.



According to electoral body, the people of the tribal districts have been asked to know about status of their registration as voter by sending number of their computerized national identity card in a text message to 8300.

The district election commission offices will remain open today (Sunday) for rectification in the registration of voters