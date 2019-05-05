close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 5, 2019

PM Imran to lay foundation stone of Sufism university today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to lay the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University of Sufism, science and technology in Sohawa town in Jhelum on Sunday.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Al-Qadir University would give both Islamic and scientific education to the students and help them become morally, intellectually and spiritually accomplished persons.

He said the concept of setting up the Al-Qadir University was to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of providing equal opportunities of education to the youth.

Latest News

More From Pakistan