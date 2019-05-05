PM Imran to lay foundation stone of Sufism university today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to lay the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University of Sufism, science and technology in Sohawa town in Jhelum on Sunday.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Al-Qadir University would give both Islamic and scientific education to the students and help them become morally, intellectually and spiritually accomplished persons.

He said the concept of setting up the Al-Qadir University was to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of providing equal opportunities of education to the youth.