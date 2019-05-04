Dr Raza Baqir appointed State Bank governor

ISLAMABAD: Dr Raza Baqir has been appointed new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the notification in this regard has been issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance here on Saturday.

He has been made the governor for a period of three years beginning from the day when he will take the charge.

Dr Baqar is currently associated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as its resident director for Egypt. He has worked at the IMF for over 16 years. He has also worked at the World Bank, MIT and Union Bank of Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon has also been appointed the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He was currently an additional secretary in the Finance Division.

The notification for the appointment of Dr Memon is expected to be issued soon.

Dr Raza Baqir has replaced Tariq Bajwa as governor SBP whereas Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon has been made FBR chairman in place of Jahanzeb Khan.