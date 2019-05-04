Naya Pakistan Housing Project to provide shelter for homeless: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that homeless people would get shelter under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to uplift the oppressed segments of society and the ground breaking ceremony of the first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Project by him in Renala Khurd was a step towards that goal", she said here while talking interacting with the media.

To a question, Dr Firdous said Maryam Nawaz had been named as vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which was a violation of law, according to which a convict could not hold a party office.

She further addressed the issue of corruption saying that Pakistan and corruption could not run together, adding that the opposition should play a positive role in the parliament.

Dr Firdous said Nawaz's application for extension in his bail was the biggest u-turn of PML-N.

To another query, she said petroleum prices in the country had increased due their rise in the international market.

Later in a Twitter message, Dr Firdous said those who had erected their palaces by making the people poor of the poorest, were now thinking of the poor's (Roti) livelihood.

"Talking about pains of the poor, while enjoying a luxurious life in London, was nothing but mockery and ridiculous joke with the people", she added.