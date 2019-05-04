close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

PM Imran Khan claims govt is working hard to eradicate corruption

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday highlighted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s efforts to eradicate poverty.

The premier upon his meeting with Director General Anti-Corruption Ejaz Hussain Shah in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated that the country’s economy as well as institutions have been destroyed owing to corruption which is why Pakistan could not progress.

He further directed that indiscriminate action against corruption should be taken for which the government will provide absolute support.

Addressing another ceremony today at Atchison College, the premier asserted that his moto in life is never to look back: “Quaid was not in need of politics but still he struggled for his people for 40 years,” he said adding that: “World remember those who work for humanity."

Latest News

More From Pakistan