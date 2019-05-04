PM Imran Khan claims govt is working hard to eradicate corruption

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday highlighted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s efforts to eradicate poverty.

The premier upon his meeting with Director General Anti-Corruption Ejaz Hussain Shah in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated that the country’s economy as well as institutions have been destroyed owing to corruption which is why Pakistan could not progress.

He further directed that indiscriminate action against corruption should be taken for which the government will provide absolute support.

Addressing another ceremony today at Atchison College, the premier asserted that his moto in life is never to look back: “Quaid was not in need of politics but still he struggled for his people for 40 years,” he said adding that: “World remember those who work for humanity."