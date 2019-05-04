Ramadan bank timings announced for year 2019 by State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI: Ramadan bank timings of year 2019 are announced by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday. SBP notified the office regarding banking timings to be observed during the month of Ramadan.

"During the ensuing month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 A.H., the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs," it said.

For all working days, except Friday, the office hours for SBP will commence from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. (with prayer break from 2:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.).

On Fridays, the office timings will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break).

Moreover, the SBP notified business (banking) to observe the following timings for public dealing: