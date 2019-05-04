close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

Ramadan bank timings announced for year 2019 by State Bank of Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

Banking timings for Ramadan 2019

KARACHI: Ramadan bank timings of year 2019 are announced by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday. SBP notified the office regarding banking timings to  be observed during the month of Ramadan. 

"During the ensuing month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 A.H., the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks / DFIs / MFBs," it said. 

For all working days, except Friday, the office hours for SBP will commence from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. (with prayer break from 2:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.). 

On Fridays, the office timings will be from  9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break). 

Moreover, the SBP notified business (banking) to observe the following timings for public dealing:

  • Monday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break)
  • Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break)

Latest News

More From Pakistan