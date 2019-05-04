Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: PM Imran to lay foundation stone near Okara

LAHORE: Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will be launched in Renala Khurd near Okara city in Punjab by Prime Minister Iman Khan on Saturday .



The registration process for the ambitious program started from in October last year.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during the next five years.

Punjab cabinet has approved release of five billion rupees to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.



During his visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar .



