Bilawal calls for an end to underage marriage citing examples of Turkey, UAE, Indonesia

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called for an end to child marriage in Pakistan, citing examples from other Muslim countries where the practice is banned.

The Pakistan People's Party chairman tweeted that marriage age in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia and Turkey is also 18. "Are they not Muslims," he questioned and then gave an example from Sindh to argue that law can stop such marriages.

"In Sindh where marriage age is 18, we saw how law stopped an adult marrying a 10 year old! ," he wrote.



Painting a grim picture of the situation caused by child marriages, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said "Every 20 minutes a girl dies in Pakistan as a result of underage pregnancy".

The PPP chairman used EndChildMarriage hashtag in his tweet.



