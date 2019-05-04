Karachi University vice chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan passes away

KARACHI: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khan passed away here in the city early on Saturday.

The eminent educationist was suffering from cardiovascular disease and was admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated last night.

According to the KU's spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan complained pain in his chest last night and was shifted to a private hospital where he breathed his last. His body will soon be moved from the hospital to his residence.

He was reportedly awarded Pride of Performance in 2001 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2007 in recognition of his contribution in field of Science.

He also managed to be recognized as a Distinguished National Professor in 2005 by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, famed Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy also shared condolences in a tweet on Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Ajmal Khan's sudden death, he stated:

"It’s a sad day. Karachi Uni's VC Ajmal Sahab has passed away from a heart attack . I interacted with him a lot in these last few days . Really, really sad . He was really trying to bring reforms in the Uni. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ".

Dr Khan spent 40 years of his life in teaching and research. He received his BSc (Hons) degree in Botany in 1973 and did MSc in Plant Physiology in 1974 from University of Karachi.