close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

Karachi University vice chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

KARACHI: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi  Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khan passed away  here in the city early on Saturday. 

The eminent educationist was  suffering from cardiovascular disease and was admitted  to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated last night.

According to the KU's spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan  complained  pain in his chest last night and was shifted to a private hospital where he breathed his last. His body will soon be moved from the hospital to his residence.

He was reportedly awarded Pride of Performance in 2001 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2007 in recognition of his contribution in field of Science.

He also managed to be recognized as a Distinguished National Professor in 2005 by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, famed Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy also shared condolences in a tweet on Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Ajmal Khan's sudden death, he stated:

"It’s a sad day. Karachi Uni's VC Ajmal Sahab has passed away from a heart attack . I interacted with him a lot in these last few days . Really, really sad . He was really trying to bring reforms in the Uni. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ". 

Dr Khan  spent 40 years of his life in teaching and research. He received his BSc (Hons) degree in Botany in 1973 and  did MSc in Plant Physiology in 1974 from University of Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan